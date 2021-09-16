A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at Pleasant Valley Secondary school in Armstrong. (Morning Star file photo)

A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at Pleasant Valley Secondary school in Armstrong. (Morning Star file photo)

Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster

Six cases among Grade 12 students believed to have stemmed from Sept. 6 gathering

Armstrong families have been alerted to a school cluster at the local high school.

Pleasant Valley Secondary School sent a notice to families Sept. 15 that six cases, affecting Grade 12 students, are associated with the cluster. The school exposure occurred on the first day of school, Sept. 7.

“Contact tracing efforts have identified a social gathering on Monday, Sept. 6, that may have contributed to the transmission,” the notice reads.

Interior Health is recommending students and staff in Grade 12 classes self-monitor until Friday, Sept. 17, for symptoms.

Fully vaccinated staff and students can continue to attend school today, Thursday, Sept. 16.

“Individuals who are not fully vaccinated will be asked to self isolate at home until Friday, Sept, 17, followed by four days of monitoring for symptoms,” the notice reads.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority.”

READ MORE: Vernon school district staff, students urged to get COVID-19 vaccination

READ MORE: COVID crisis puts strain on Vernon hospital: physician

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
B.C. driving school owner to install dash cams, in spite of prohibition
Next story
North Okanagan-Shuswap voters urged to be patient Sept. 20, avoid busier times

Just Posted

People in North Okanagan-Shuswap riding take to advance polls in much larger numbers than in 2019. (File photo)
North Okanagan-Shuswap voters urged to be patient Sept. 20, avoid busier times

A COVID-19 cluster has been identified at Pleasant Valley Secondary school in Armstrong. (Morning Star file photo)
Unvaccinated Armstrong grad students asked to stay home due to COVID school cluster

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The world’s longest legs stretch almost a metre and a half

image1
COLUMN: Playing many roles in dreams