UPDATE: One man dead after serious collision in downtown Kelowna

Update 3:30 pm

A man has died following a serious collision at Richter Street and Doyle Avenue earlier this afternoon.

According to Sgt. Chris Manseau of the B.C. RCMP, a single vehicle struck a power pole at the intersection. The lone occupant in the vehicle was a male driver who has since succumbed to his injuries. No other persons nor parties were involved or injured, according to Manseau.

“There is a possibility that speed could have been a factor, but we’re still looking into it,” said Manseau.

The B.C. Coroners Service will be launching an investigation into the collision.

Update 3:16 p.m.

The Richter Street and Doyle Avenue intersection has been reopened after a serious collision in the area.

A serious crash involving a vehicle closed off the area earlier this afternoon. The force of the crash knocked the traffic signal off its post and the front of the car has sustained major damage.

Original

A serious collision has closed off Richter Street and Doyle Avenue in Kelowna.

A serious crash involving a vehicle has closed off the area as emergency crews clean up the scene. BC Ambulance Service, RCMP and firefighters were at the scene. The force of the crash knocked the traffic signal off its post and the front of the car has sustained major damage.

Drivers are asked to exercise caution in the area and take an alternate route.

