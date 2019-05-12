Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown to 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

Shown is the Lejac wildfire near Fraser Lake which has grown 260 hectares in size. This photo was taken on the south side of the highway across Fraser Lake sawmill on May 11. (Submitted photo)

There is an active wildfire in Lejac near Fraser Lake.

As of May 12, 9:16 am, the size of the wildfire is estimated to be 260 hectares in size and an evacuation order is in effect.

The evacuation order, published on the RDBN’s website, covers areas south of Highway 16 to south of Roys Lake, and west and east of Seaspunkut 4 (Lejac).

The fire is 5 kms east of Fraser Lake, said Molly Blower, information officer at the Prince George Fire Centre. She said the first phone report came in at 3 pm today.

As per the BC Wildfire Service website, the fire is 70 percent guarded but hasn’t been contained at all. There are 40 BC Wildfire firefighters and 2 helicopters on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The BC Wildfire Service website stated that there are 4 airtankers and several pieces of heavy equipment on site as well.

Plans for evacuation are currently underway and the RCMP have conducted tactical evacuations, Blower said.

Residents have been asked to leave the area affected immediately. If there are any emergencies, please contact RDBN at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456, according to a media release published by the regional district.

Blower said the current wildfire is in a similar location as the 2018 Shovel Lake Fire but couldn’t confirm if it is an overlap with last year’s fires.

Fraser Lake firefighter Robert Kuffert said that the fire is moving in an easterly direction.

