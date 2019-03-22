UPDATE: Destructive blaze in West Kelowna

A unit of a condo complex is on fire in West Kelowna

UPDATE: 8:48 p.m.

The residents of a condo complex in West Kelowna were safely evacuated following a blaze, Friday night.

At least five units were damaged in the fire, and residents of those units were placed in the care of emergency social services.

Firefighters remain on scene.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

—————

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a condo complex in West Kelowna.

The fire started in the lower unit of a building at 2585 Herbert Road, Friday evening.

Residents of the complex have been evacuated.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.