Update expected following mudslide

Two properties in Summerland were evacuated following slide on March 30

A state of local emergency remains in effect for two properties along Garnett Valley Road following a mudslide a week ago.

Linda Tynan, chief administrative officer for Summerland, said an update is expected on April 6. This will determine whether the risk remains and the state of local emergency will continue.

On March 30, an area about 10 metres wide at the crest of the slope above the road, consisting of soil and tree debris flowed down the slope into the south corner of a home at 21207 Garnett Valley Rd. It also washed out the slope below the house to the southeast and onto the northeast corner of the property at 21025 Garnett Valley Rd.

Tynan said the municipality’s role now is to ensure municipal infrastructure is protected and the area is safe for the public.

The state of local emergency means the municipality is eligible to apply for funding through the provincial Emergency Management Program.

In addition to the mudslide, the municipality is also monitoring its snowpack levels. The latest snowpack measurements, taken at Summerland Reservoir and Isintok Lake on April 1, showed the snowpack is 159 per cent of normal.

This high snowpack could result in flooding if the area receives heavy precipitation or if the temperature suddenly heats up and speeds the melting process.

“It all depends on the weather,” Tynan said.

Previous story
Okanagan paramedics in focus for PTSD
Next story
Revelstoke Petting Zoo owner charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty

Just Posted

Missing Vernon woman sought

20-year-old may have ties to the Tappen area

Armstrong teen’s killer to be sentenced in June

Matthew Foerster will be in a Vernon courtroom June 4 to 6

Rising waters force trail closures

Regional District of North Okanagan temporarily closes BX Creek and BX Falls trails

FEATURE FRIDAY: A life-changing injury hasn’t stopped this Kelowna man

Losing the use of his legs in 2014 didn’t stop Bruce Cook from performing on his motorbike

Lumby supports solid waste plan

Village of Lumby councillors voted in favour of the plan Tuesday

Your April 6 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

B.C. golfer in first-place tie as second round of Masters tees off

Adam Hadwin among the leaders at famed Augusta National

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. adds funding to re-grow forests damaged by 2017 wildfires

About $134 million is being split by regions hit hardest, including Cariboo, Kootenays, Okanagan

Revelstoke Petting Zoo owner charged with 24 counts of animal cruelty

SPCA special constables removed 15 animals, including one deceased pig, from the property during a warrant executed in July 2017

VIDEO: Bald eagle lands on B.C.-born player at Seattle Mariners game

Delta pitcher James Paxton stays calm in the middle of Target Field and makes a friend

Hundreds protest pipeline outside Trudeau’s Vancouver hotel

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in B.C. in support of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

B.C. chefs call for end to open-net fish farms as province reviews renewals

In open letter, 50 chefs across B.C. sign letter urging government to end 20 open-net fish farms

Canadian women win team gymnastics gold at Commonwealth Games

The Canadian women team, including Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., won gymnastics gold at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Most Read