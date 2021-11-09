UPDATE: Large police presence in downtown Kelowna prompted by early morning home invasion

A photo of the police incident unfolding at Harvey Avenue at Richter Street on Tuesday morning, Nov. 9. (Aaron Hemens/Kelowna Capital News)

Update 10:33 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP is still on the scene of the incident at a residence in the 800 block of Harvey Avenue.

Mounties responded to a home invasion at a residence at approximately 5:08 a.m. Frontline officers, along with the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team, established a perimeter around the residence and asked the public to avoid the area. There is no threat to the public at this time.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

Update 9:18 a.m.

Traffic is now open in both directions at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street after a police incident blocked traffic in both directions.

Update 8:51 a.m.

RCMP officers in tactical gear can be seen leaving the apartment building in the 800-block of Harvey Avenue. K-9 units could also be seen.

The area of Harvey Avenue and Richter Street is still closed at this time.

Original

Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of Richter Street and Harvey Avenue due to an unfolding incident at an apartment in the area.

Residents can be seen waiting outside an apartment building at the 800 block of Harvey Avenue, but details about the event are not yet clear. DriveBC is advising motorists of delays as police have blocked off Richter Street at Harvey Avenue in both directions.

Ambulances are also currently at the scene. RCMP did not provide any further details at this time.

More to come.

