The Trans-Canada Highway was closed for several hours on Saturday, Sept. 1 following a fatal accident at the intersection of the highway and Balmoral Road. (Mike Simpson photo)

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

The intersection of Balmoral Road and the Trans-Canada Highway near Blind Bay was the scene of a fatal accident on Saturday.

Referred to by Salmon Arm RCMP Sgt. Scott Lachapelle as a “notoriously dangerous intersection,” the collision between two vehicles with B.C. licence plates took place at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The 69-year-old man driving a Moto Guzzi motorcycle from Kamloops was pronounced dead at the scene. His 63-year-old spouse suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

The female driver of a northbound Chevrolet Cavalier was transported to Shuswap Lake General Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

While the investigation is in its preliminary stages, Lachapelle says it is believed the car entered the Trans-Canada and crossed in front of the westbound motorcycle.

The highway was closed in both directions for four hours while the Salmon Arm detachment, Trans Canada East Traffic Services, Emergency Health Services and fire emergency services personnel responded to the two-vehicle collision.

Related: Accident with injuries at Balmoral Road

Members of the Trans Canada East Traffic Services unit continue to investigate the cause and are assisting the B.C. Coroners Service.

Another dangerous intersection was the scene of an accident the previous day.

The intersection of Highway 97 B and 10th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm was the site of a three-vehicle crash at 11:36 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31.

Sgt. Lachapelle says a vehicle travelling on 10th Avenue SE stopped at a stop sign at Highway 97 B but proceeded onto the roadway without yielding to a vehicle travelling on the highway.

The initial impact between the first and second vehicle caused the second vehicle to collide with a third vehicle which was also travelling on Highway 97B.

Some of the people involved in the accident sustained injuries which required medical attention, says Lachapelle, who notes one driver has been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

@SalmonArm
barb.brouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Charges pending after crash closes Highway 97A in Spallumcheen
Next story
Vernon driver cooperative after Kelowna cyclist struck

Just Posted

Vernon Council votes down shopping cart ban

Vernon’s street-entrenched population can keep their shopping carts.

North Okanagan RCMP on watch for pre-grad parties

RCMP warn parents and students about unsanctioned parties

Greater Vernon recreation master plan goes to officials

Report makes 30 recommendations in four categories based on input and feedback

Vipers cut down to maximum 23

Split shootout exhibition games with Silverbacks

Charges pending after crash closes Highway 97A in Spallumcheen

Only minor injuries sustained by two people in four vehicle accident

Vernon Okanagan College campus orientation kicks off

School officially starts Sept. 5

Herd of deer attack B.C. woman

This isn’t the first time deer attacks have frightened residents in the province

VIDEO: Ailing orca J50 gets 2nd dart of antibiotics by B.C. vet

‘She still looks very, very thin,’ said Dr. Martin Haulena, a Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian

Study concludes Canadian oilpatch rules could cut global emissions

Canada’s industry has rules that if adopted worldwide could make a big dent in global greenhouse gas emissions

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Update: Motorcyclist loses his life in long weekend crash in the Shuswap

Accidents take place at two problem intersections just a day apart

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

‘B.C.’s worst fire season’ might be over

Cooling temps and the declining risk of dry lightning have lead to reduced fire activity.

Okanagan Heat rebound by drawing with Wolfpack

CIS Canada West men’s soccer action in Kelowna

Most Read