Update: Off-duty officer witnesses armed robbery at Salmon Arm liquor store

Update:

The armed robbery in Salmon Arm on New Year’s Day occurred at Setters Liquor Store.

Salmon Arm RCMP provided more information Jan. 9 regarding an incident that generated 10 charges for an Enderby man.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey states in a news release that police received a report on Jan. 1 at 8:16 p.m. of an armed robbery at the liquor store on 11th Avenue NE.

“The suspect, whose face was obstructed by a balaclava, was reportedly in possession of a long barrelled firearm. It is alleged that he pointed the firearm at a customer before fleeing in a motor vehicle from the business with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. No staff or customers were physically injured during the interaction.”

The police release states the suspect was charged thanks, in part, to observations made by witnesses at the scene.

“One of our own officers was inside the store at the time of the alleged robbery,” O’Donaghey writes. “The RCMP officer was off-duty at the time, but managed to obtain valuable information about the suspect and suspect vehicle which assisted investigators in advancing the robbery investigation to an arrest being made that evening.”

(See charges related to the armed robbery below)

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

Original story:

A man charged in connection with a New Year’s Day armed robbery in Salmon Arm will remain in custody.

Anthony Robert Summers, 29, faces 10 counts in connection with an incident on Wednesday, Jan. 1. He will not be released from custody following a bail hearing Jan. 7.

The charges include robbery where a firearm is used, wearing a face mask, using a firearm while committing an offence, pointing a firearm at another person, possessing a .22-calibre rifle for the purpose of committing an offence, possessing a .22-calibre handgun, transporting a .22-calibre rifle without reasonable precautions for the safety of others, occupying a vehicle with a .22-calibre rifle inside, possessing someone else’s identity document, and possessing the personal cheques of another person that were obtained illegally.

Summers is also facing two charges related to forged documents in an incident on Nov. 3, 2019.

Those counts include: possessing a forged document with the intent to commit an offence, and possessing another person’s cheques knowing they were obtained by the commission of an offence.

Summers is set to appear again in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Feb. 4.

None of the charges have been proven in court.



