UPDATE: Police search Okanagan Lake for missing senior kayaker

Zygmunt Janiewicz was reportedly last seen wearing a pair of black pants, a yellow jacket and a white hat.

RCMP launch “full-scale” search for missing man

UPDATE: 7:07 p.m.

Police have identified 71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz as the missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake.

RCMP have launched a “full-scale” search of the waters and shoreline of Okanagan Lake in search of Janiewicz.

Janiewicz was last seen wearing a pair of black pants, yellow jacket and a white hat.

“Searchers have been scouring the shoreline, as RCMP have called for support from the Kelowna Fire Department’s rescue vessel and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue who have since launched their helicopter to search from the skies above,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police are asking that anyone with additional information please come forward and call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

West Kelowna RCMP have also launched their vessel to aid in the search.

UPDATE: 4:49 p.m.

Kelowna patrol supervisor Cpl. Amadeo Becc confirmed the missing man is a member of the Kelowna Paddle Centre and he had left earlier today in a surfski kayak for his “daily kayak,” Becc said.

“We have recovered the kayak and we’re just trying to piece this together and hopefully we can find him safe and sound.”

RCMP are utilizing all available resources to find the man. They have members searching on foot and on the water and the club is aiding in the search by providing officers with technical information “to point us in the right direction,” Becc said.

A man who rented a paddle board from Kelowna Paddle Centre has gone missing.

His board had washed up on the beach, but there was no sign of the paddle boarder.

His vehicle remains in the shop’s parking lot.

Emergency crews are searching the beach for the man.

A Kelowna Capital News reporter is on scene.

