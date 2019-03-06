Update: RCMP investigation not related to missing persons

RCMP have converged at a Grandview Bench Road property south-east of Salmon Arm.

Residents of the area say officers, including a police dog team, appear to be searching the rural property located in the 700 block of Grandview Bench Road, approximately three kilometres off of Highway 97B.

Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. confirms there is an ongoing investigation and that there’s no danger to the public at this time. He stressed officers are not at the property as a result of a missing persons investigation.

The property reportedly contains a large barn, a couple of outbuildings at least one house.

Police are reported to have been seen near the property in the mornings over the past two days.

The Observer will provide more information as it becomes available.

