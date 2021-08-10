Update: The Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod is out, no longer on wildfire map

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

UPDATE:

The Violet Creek fire is officially out.

Aug. 10, 10:20 a.m.

The quick action of residents as well as fire crews is being appreciated regarding a wildfire north of Grindrod.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services reported the morning of Aug 10 that a spot fire that started Aug. 9 was attacked by crews in the Grandview Bench area and is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Violet Creek fire (K42522), which started near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, was quickly attacked by the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ranchero-Deep Creek fire department also credited quick action from residents, who managed to quickly get water on the fire. The firefighting response included a BCWS helicopter and ground crews.

The department thanked everyone who helped protect the area.

A BCWS fire information officer reported the morning of Aug. 10 that the Violet Creek wildfire was a spot-sized fire, 0.15 hectares, and an update on its status will be provided by BCWS crews later today.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service attacking new wildfire in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Fast-moving fire scorched tires as woman fled from Monte Lake

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021