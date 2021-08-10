Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Fire Services reports that the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service took quick action to subdue the Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, which started during the evening of Aug. 9. (CSRD Fire Services)

Update: The Violet Creek fire north of Grindrod is out, no longer on wildfire map

Residents, fire crews commended for fast action on North Okanagan wildfire

UPDATE:

The Violet Creek fire is officially out.

Aug. 10, 10:20 a.m.

The quick action of residents as well as fire crews is being appreciated regarding a wildfire north of Grindrod.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Fire Services reported the morning of Aug 10 that a spot fire that started Aug. 9 was attacked by crews in the Grandview Bench area and is being monitored by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

The Violet Creek fire (K42522), which started near the Larch Hills Forest Service Road, was quickly attacked by the Ranchero-Deep Creek Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service.

The Ranchero-Deep Creek fire department also credited quick action from residents, who managed to quickly get water on the fire. The firefighting response included a BCWS helicopter and ground crews.

The department thanked everyone who helped protect the area.

A BCWS fire information officer reported the morning of Aug. 10 that the Violet Creek wildfire was a spot-sized fire, 0.15 hectares, and an update on its status will be provided by BCWS crews later today.

Read more: BC Wildfire Service attacking new wildfire in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Read more: Fast-moving fire scorched tires as woman fled from Monte Lake

martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
‘At this point, we don’t have a choice’: Kelowna restaurants, pubs react to latest health measures
Next story
Summerland wineries optimistic despite hot, smoky year

Just Posted

A homeless man pulls his cart full of possesions past the entrance to Vernon Restholm. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Homeless count finds 224 people living on Vernon streets

A structure is seen engulfed in flames in Monte Lake Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Facebook)
‘We have nothing’: Resident vents frustrations after White Rock Lake wildfire

Partners in Crime, Cvetozar Vutev and Curtis Howell are breaking out of lockdown for performances Aug. 7 and 8 in Vernon and Kelowna. (Contributed)
24 concerts staged in Kelowna, Vernon

North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant in May. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 surge brings increased vaccine clinics to Vernon