Two spot size fires in the North Okanagan

UPDATE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan no longer burning

The fires sparked Monday evening

UPDATE:

The fires started on Monday night are now out – although a few small fires were sparked east of Osoyoos after Tuesday night’s lightening storm.

People across the valley captured and shared the natural light show on social media.

……………………………………

Lightning sparked two fires Monday night in the North Okanagan.

One of the blazes continues to burn out of control west of Cooke Creek.

The fire was estimated to be spot size as of Tuesday morning.

According to BC Wildfire, three ground personal are scene today along with a helicopter for air support.

The second fire near Nobel Canyon is reported to also be spot size and under control.

Three BC Wildfire personal responded Monday night to the blaze, but were not be on site Tuesday.

READ MORE: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coroner investigating after body recovered from Okanagan Lake
Next story
Jurors talk about trial of U.S. man convicted in 1987 murders of B.C. couple

Just Posted

UPDATE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan no longer burning

The fires sparked Monday evening

Crossing Vernon intersection like playing Russion Roulette

LETTER: Highway 6 and Pottery Road deserves attention

Cherryville residents warned of road closure

Sugar Lake Road bridge closures planned

Vernon cadets try their hand at pickleball

Pickleball may be among the lesser understood racket sports - unless you’re asking the Vernon Cadets

Vernon owl video a hoot

Four great grey owls captured sharing a meal on local’s deck

Father of suspect in 3 B.C. deaths expects son will go out in ‘blaze of glory’

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are suspects in three deaths in northern B.C.

Highway 1 closed west of Revelstoke

Estimated time of reopening is 9:30 p.m.

UPDATE: SUV stolen by suspects in B.C. deaths found torched in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: ‘I’m sitting at home worrying about my son’

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

‘It’s incomprehensible’: Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Timeline: Three dead in northern B.C. and two on the run

Two teens from Port Alberni are now wanted Canada-wide in connection to the three deaths

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

VIDEO: Massive lightning storm passes over B.C.’s Elk Valley

A compilation of strikes seen from Fernie at around 1:30 a.m., July 24.

It’s National Tequila Day! 5 things you can do to celebrate

July 24 is known as National Tequila Day in Canada

Most Read