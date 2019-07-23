UPDATE: Two lightning caused fires in North Okanagan no longer burning

Two spot size fires in the North Okanagan

UPDATE:

The fires started on Monday night are now out – although a few small fires were sparked east of Osoyoos after Tuesday night’s lightening storm.

People across the valley captured and shared the natural light show on social media.

……………………………………

Lightning sparked two fires Monday night in the North Okanagan.

One of the blazes continues to burn out of control west of Cooke Creek.

The fire was estimated to be spot size as of Tuesday morning.

According to BC Wildfire, three ground personal are scene today along with a helicopter for air support.

The second fire near Nobel Canyon is reported to also be spot size and under control.

Three BC Wildfire personal responded Monday night to the blaze, but were not be on site Tuesday.

READ MORE: Lightning causes three wildfires east of Osoyoos

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.