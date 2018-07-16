UPDATE: Wildfire near Lake Country grows to seven hectares

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze at Dee Lake

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a blaze near Dee Lake area, southwest of Coldstream, which they estimate to be an estimated seven hectares in size.

In total, 28 firefighters and two helicopters, one piece of heavy equipment and air tankers are on the scene.

No structures are threatened at this time, but smoke is highly visible from the surrounding area.

This wildfire was previously reported as adjacent to King Edward Lake but is more accurately located in the Dee Lake area.

The fire sparked just before 4 p.m. Monday, about the same time two other wildfires ignited in the South Okanagan, one near Osoyoos Lake and the other near Allison Lake.

The fire danger rating for the region reached extreme Monday morning as a heat warning was issued for the Interior of the province bringing temperatures of more than 30 C.

