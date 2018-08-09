UPDATE: Wildfire sparks evacuation alert north of Highway 97C

Photo: BC Wildfire Service twitter

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Update: 10 p.m.

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Thompson Nicola Regional District for the Electoral ‘M’ area due to the Mount Gottfriedsen wildfire.

The evacuation alert area incorporates all properties and camping areas north of Highway 97C including the following lakes:

  • Pennask Lake (western boundary)
  • Mellin Lake (northern boundary)
  • Barton Lake (north-eastern boundary)
  • Eileen Lake (south-eastern boundary)

Visit the tnrd.ca for more information.

—-

Update: 9 p.m.

BC Wildfire Services is reporting the fire near West Kelowna has grown to 400 hectares. The fire’s growth has been attributed to strong winds.

—-

Update: 8:30 p.m.

The wildfire located 24 km west of West Kelowna has grown to 100 hectares in size. Earlier today, it was mapped at 20 hectatres, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Update 4:43 p.m.

BC Wildfire is responding to the approximately 30 hectare wildfire with air tankers, helicopter support, ground crews and heavy equipment.

The fire is considered out of control, however BC Wildfire is responding in full force, however they expect the fire to grow due to the aggressive fire behaviour.

Original

BC Wildfire Service is now assessing a new wildfire burning on Gottfriedsen Mountain, 24 kilometers west of West Kelowna and 8 kilometers north of Highway 97.

No structures are threatened at this time.

