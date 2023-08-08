Uto Wildfire grows to almost 2000 hectares in Glacier National Park near Revelstoke

The fire has been burning in the park since July 9

The Uto Wildfire, located in a remote area of Glacier National Park, has burned nearly 20 square kilometres of land between Revelstoke and Golden as the blaze approaches one month of burning.

Parks Canada crews were working on suppressing the fire over the weekend (Aug. 5 and 6) to prevent it from spreading south into Beaver and Copperstain valleys.

According to Parks Canada, the fire has grown to about 1931 hectares, adding that high humidity and rain over the next few days should help slow fire activity.

“The safety of the public, our crews, infrastructure, and neighbouring lands is Parks Canada’s top priority,” said Parks Canada in a press release. The fire poses a risk to the Uto and Copperstain patrol cabins in Glacier National Park, and Purcell Lodge, just outside of the park.

Fires of all kinds are banned in Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks. Smoke from the fire is visible from Highway 1 in Glacier National Park and as far as Golden. Beaver Valley trail and access road is closed until further notice.

Smoking tobacco, including cigarettes and pipes, and cannabis is prohibited in Mount Revelstoke National Park until further notice.

Report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada Emergency Dispatch at 877-852-3100.

