Van takes out two parked cars at Kelowna construction site

The crash did not cause any injuries

A van crashed into two parked vehicles near a construction site in Kelowna on Wednesday morning (April 7).

The collision occurred just after 10 a.m. near the under-construction Landmark 7 building on Dickson Avenue. Fire crews and Mounties attended the scene.

A Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain told the Capital News the van hit the bumper of a concrete truck, lost control, then hit the parked vehicles.

#Kelowna RCMP, paramedics and fire crews are tending to a motor vehicle incident at Dickson Avenue and Dayton Street. According to authorities, the driver of the van hit the bumper of a concrete mixer, lost control & crashed into 2 parked cars. No serious injuries reported pic.twitter.com/6Uhw4SYq9a — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) April 7, 2021

No injuries resulted from the collision.

