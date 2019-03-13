David Sidoo is accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in relation to a U.S. college exam scheme. (Flickr)

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

A Vancouver private school has concluded its investigation after an indictment alleged that businessman David Sidoo paid someone to take a high school graduation exam on behalf of his oldest son in 2012.

Sidoo was charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in Massachusetts as part of a prosecution by United States authorities of an alleged college admissions scam involving dozens of accused people.

READ MORE: Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

The indictment released Tuesday alleged Sidoo paid $200,000 in total for someone to take the SAT on behalf of both his sons, and that he also paid an undisclosed amount for someone to fly to Vancouver and take the high school exam.

St. George’s School says a review of its records from 2012 indicates no school or provincial exams were written at the school by the student in question on or around the date referenced by the indictment.

Sidoo is CEO of Advantage Lithium and a former Canadian Football League player for the B.C. Lions and Saskatchewan Roughriders who is also known for his philanthropic causes in the province.

Sidoo’s legal team also released a statement on Wednesday saying he intends to plead not guilty at a court appearance in Boston on Friday.

“David Sidoo’s children have not been accused of any impropriety and have achieved great accomplishments in their own right,” the statement adds.

“We urge the media to recognize that Mr. Sidoo is presumed innocent and that he intends to appear in court Friday, plead not guilty, and exercise his right to defend himself against the current accusation.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway
Next story
RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Just Posted

Lumby Fire Department extinguishes motorhome blaze

Parked vehicle with no insurance completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon

Vernon Celtic women’s retreat aims to create sense of community

The Way of the Seabhean Goddess Retreat runs April 5- 7 at The Castle at Swan Lake in Vernon.

Vernon BC SPCA branch seeks changes to city bylaw

Manager says bylaw ‘not current with best practices in animal policy’

Vernon Winter Carnival hands out hardware

Carnival society names its 2019 event winners at special night Tuesday at Vernon’s Schubert Centre

‘Bee survival is too variable to predict’: Vernon beekeeper hoping for minimal losses

Ed Nowek of Planet Bee reacts to story about Kootenay honey bee farm with 70 per cent losses

Air Canada, WestJet expected to take financial hit from 737 Max 8 ban

The ban comes four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board

Kelowna’s Journey Home board marks success

The board has added 6 members and has raised over $1 million

RCMP arrest man allegedly involved in Lake Country home invasion

Alec Ambrosius Roberts was arrested on March 11

Vancouver businessman to plead not guilty in U.S. college exams scandal

David Sidoo is charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud

Peachland council addresses changes needed for local parks

The rental of the Peachland Pier was also discussed

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Kelowna Students’ Union gears up for Right to Life demonstration

The UBC Students’ Union Okanagan president recommends help hot line to students

Buckerfield’s Salmon Arm store set to reopen days after fire

Staff will be on site selling animal feed and pet food from the store’s parking lot on March 14

Most Read