Hotel workers are continuing to strike in Vancouver this week. (Michael YC Tseng/Facebook)

Vancouver hotel workers continue to strike after court order limits noise

Hotels workers have been striking for more than two weeks

Picketing hotel workers must stop producing excessive noise and not block entry ways and roads, according to an order issued by the B.C. Supreme Court.

An order issued by Justice Shelley Fitzpatrick directed striking workers from Unite Here Local 40, who are protesting wages and stability at four Vancouver hotels.

The order is in response to a lawsuit launched by the parent company of Hyatt Regency Vancouver, Innvest Hotels LP, on Sept. 27, which alleged picketers have been making “deafening” noise on the streets using horns, vuvuzelas, plastic buckets, drums, air horns, megaphones, sirens, microphones, amplifiers, and speakers.

It accused the workers of trying to harm the hotel’s business, adding that their conduct “escalated” at one point when they allegedly began to block access to people and vehicles trying to enter the building.

Hotel workers are continuing to strike in Vancouver this week, with a rally planned Thursday in front of the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver Hotel.

READ MORE: Vancouver hotel company sues striking employees for ‘intolerable’ noise

