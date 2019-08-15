Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Frankie the Burmese cat is recovering from having her leg amputated after she was shot by a .22 calibre firearm. (Sidney North Saanich RCMP)

A North Saanich Burmese cat named Frankie is recovering from leg amputation surgery after being shot by a .22 calibre firearm.

On Monday around 4 p.m., Karen Halkett let Frankie outside from her Baxendale Road home. When Frankie hadn’t returned four hours later, Halkett went looking for her. She found Frankie hiding inside her van.

It wasn’t until she took Frankie to the veterinarian that it was discovered the cat has been shot – likely by a .22 calibre firearm.

READ ALSO: Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

Based on the severity of the damage caused by the shot, it was determined that Frankie would have to have her leg amputated. Halkett informed Sidney North Saanich RCMP, hoping to spread awareness and protect other pets in the area.

“This is a concerning report and one that we take very seriously,” said Const. Meighan de Pass, media relations officer for the Sidney North Saanich RCMP. “Causing suffering to an animal and the careless use of a firearm are serious offences, both of which we are investigating fully.”

Anyone with information on Frankie’s shooting is asked to contact RCMP at 250-656-3931.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Jail for Penticton man with more than 68,000 child porn images

Just Posted

North Okanagan rodeo kids make continental impressions

Sisters from Falkland, Vernon cowboy, have top-10 finishes at Canadian and North American events

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A lot of sun and a little smoke

Your weather report for Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Former Penticton firefighter, web developer create B.C. wildfire app

The number of users for the app varies throughout the year

Alleged animal abusers now allowed four dogs

Carla Christman and Chelsea Beluse-Christman face multiple charges related to animal cruelty

Vernon beauty crowned Miss Royalty International 2020

Samantha Sewell wins 10th title

Popular TV game show ‘Family Feud’ is coming to Canada

Game show features two families who compete to answer as many survey-style questions

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Okanagan golf tournament raises $6,995 for YMCA

Jack Newton’s Big Jacks Golf Tournament has raised over $27,000 in 5 years

Music festival welcomes world to Salmon Arm

Super crawl Roots and Blues concerts underway Thursday, main event begins Friday

Salmon Arm Church hosts picnic to thank community in wake of shooting

Elders would like residents to attend on Aug. 24, appreciating community part of recovery

B.C. homicide victim’s brother says he may never know why she was killed

Stetson Deese the family is preparing for the possibility they’ll be left in the dark on motive

18 impaired drivers caught in days after Shambhala music festival: RCMP

Police also found 272 other violations on Monday and Tuesday

Cat’s leg amputated after being shot in Victoria

RCMP issues warning to pet owners in the area

Okanagan city ninth most expensive for rent in Canada, report says

The average roommate needs to earn almost $20 per hour to afford rent

Most Read