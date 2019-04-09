David Sidoo, of Vancouver leaves following his federal court hearing Friday, March 15, 2019, in Boston. Sidoo pleaded not guilty to charges as part of a wide-ranging college admissions bribery scandal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via AP)

Vancouver man faces new money-laundering charge in college admissions scandal

Sidoo is accused of wiring about $100,000 in January 2013

Vancouver businessman David Sidoo faces an additional charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering for his alleged role in a college admissions scandal in the United States.

In a new indictment from the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts today, Sidoo is accused of wiring about $100,000 in January 2013 from an account in Canada to an account in California.

READ MORE: B.C. businessman David Sidoo pleads not guilty in U.S. college bribery case

The indictment says the money was in the name of college-prep company The Key, and meant to be in exchange for William (Rick) Singer’s facilitation of a SAT cheating scheme for Sidoo’s younger son.

An assistant for Sidoo’s lawyer, Richard Schonfeld, said the attorney was declining comment on the new charge.

Sidoo, a 59-year-old former Canadian Football League player and well-known philanthropist, was previously charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the scandal.

He pleaded not guilty last month and was released by the federal court in Boston on a secured bond of $1.5 million and his travel was restricted to Canada and the United States.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Catholic church stands firm on decision to deny gay pride event
Next story
Ministers appear unfazed by Senate changes to federal gun bill

Just Posted

Residents and cat escape home fire near Falkland

BREAKING NEWS: House fire off Highway 97

Rats drive Okanagan city into top-20

Orkin Canada reveals 2018 list of rattiest cities in BC; Kelowna in at No. 7; Vernon falls off list

A chance to check out two of Kelowna’s newest neighbourhoods

Lost Creek Point and Echo Ridge neighbourhoods to be showcased at Wilden

Vernon extended care facility workers vote in favour of strike

HEU members at six Good Samaritan Society sites in B.C., including Heron Grove, vote for job action

Restoration work on Coldstream pier to begin

Officials hope to have Kal Lake Rotary Pier, damaged in 2017 by floods, ready for summer

Vernon’s largest hiring event draws hundreds

The 4th annual Nexus Job Fair took place at the Vernon Lodge Tuesday, April 9.

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Celebration of Light fireworks to feature two new countries

India and Croatia will compete for the first time, alongside Canada

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Most Read