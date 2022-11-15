A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police have identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall on Saturday at the Vancouver Art Gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Vancouver police have identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to the wall on Saturday at the Vancouver Art Gallery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police identify suspects who poured maple syrup on Emily Carr painting

Vancouver Art Gallery says Carr’s “Stumps and Sky” painting suffered no permanent harm

Vancouver police say they’ve identified the suspects who threw maple syrup on an Emily Carr painting and glued themselves to a wall at the Vancouver Art Gallery over the weekend.

Sgt. Steve Addison says an investigation is underway and officers will be speaking to witnesses, reviewing security video and assessing the cost of the damage.

The Vancouver Art Gallery says in a statement that Carr’s “Stumps and Sky” painting suffered no permanent harm.

It quotes director and CEO Anthony Kiendl as saying the gallery “condemns acts of vandalism” towards works of cultural significance in its care, or in any museum.

Kiendl says the gallery supports free expression, but not at the expense of suppressing others’ ideas and artistic expression, or inhibiting people from access to those ideas.

Don Marshall, a spokesman for the environmental group Stop Fracking Around, says the protest was intended to focus public attention on the climate emergency.

Addison says that after police finish collecting evidence, they will move forward to Crown counsel for review and approval of charges.

RELATED: Activists throw maple syrup at Emily Carr painting at Vancouver art gallery protest

Art

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon action team continues helping RV individuals
Next story
Surrey council votes to maintain RCMP as city’s police department

Just Posted

The trial of Anthony Robert Summers, 31, who is charged in connection with an armed robbery in Salmon Arm in 2020, resumed on Oct. 31, 2022 in BC Supreme Court in Salmon Arm but did not conclude on Nov. 4 as expected. (File photo) B.C. Provincial Court courtroom. (File photo)
Enderby man’s armed robbery trial from 2021 in Salmon Arm court still ongoing

City of Vernon financial services director Debra Law (left) has presented Mayor Victor Cumming and council with the proposed five-year financial plan for 2023-27. Budget deliberations begin Dec. 5 and 6. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon council to consider 4.89-5.22% tax increase

A total of 24 of Vernon’s 28 downtown murals are in need of significant repair, and the city has voted to spend up to $100,000 to fix them. (Tourism Vernon photo)
Vernon murals to get significant touch-ups

These two photos are of compost bins collected by SCV Waste Solutions in Salmon Arm. The one on the left containing bagged compostables and a pizza box was free of debris when dumped. The one on the right, containing frozen food waste, could only be partially emptied when dumped. (SCV Waste Solutions photos)
Compost freezing to Vernon’s collection carts