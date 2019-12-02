Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu

A Vancouver woman must pay a man $1,120 after B.C.’s Civil Resolution Tribunal made a ruling in two dog-related claims in Vancouver on Friday.

At the heart of the issue are two dogs, Joshua and Dudley, whose owners live in the same Vancouver condo building.

Jenny Forst, who owns Dudley, claimed that Alan Rockett left rat poison outside her door which made her Bichon dog, Dudley, ill and cost $331.82 in veterinary bills. She also claimed Rockett left broken glass near the passenger side of her car, which injured Dudley, and cost $157 in veterinary care. The dates were not included in tribunal documents.

Tribunal member Sarah Orr said that while Forst submitted bills for those vet visits, she could not prove Rockett was responsible for those injuries. Orr said Forst was also unable to provide proof, or dates, for her further allegation that Rockett kicked Dudley and led to two vet visits that cost $200.

For his claim, Rockett, said that he and his Shiba Inu, Joshua, were waiting for the elevator on the second floor of the condo building at around 6 p.m. When the door opened, Rockett claimed Forst’s dog “came bolting out” and nipped Joshua, leading to two wounds in the Shiba Inu’s stomach.

Rockett said Dudley was on an extendable leash that Forst did not control, and that she stayed in the elevator during the attack. He also claimed Dudley got out of his collar. Rockett said he kicked Dudley to get him away from the attacking dog and then took Joshua down the stairs to get away.

Forst denied the attack, tribunal documents state. Her version of events is that Rockett and Joshua were blocking her from exiting the elevator and that Dudley slipped out of his collar and ran away, but did not bite.

Rockett submitted receipts for two veterinary clinic visits to support his statements, one for $398.69 and one for $546.77, both from the day after the attack. He said he took Joshua to the vet after the dog was still doing poorly the morning after the attack, and then again around 11 p.m. for emergency surgery when Joshua’s condition deteriorated.

Rockett also reported the dog bite to the City of Vancouver’s animal service department, which ticketed Forst for allowing her dog to bite a domestic animal. Forst is currently disputing that ticket.

In her judgement, tribunal member Sarah Orr said she saw more evidence for Rockett’s order of events. She said his description of Joshua’s injuries seemed accurate, based on the veterinary receipts he submitted.

Orr also noted Dudley’s history of biting, based on evidence Rockett submitted. Orr said Rockett provided proof that the city ticketed and fined Forst after Dudley bit his partner on March 14, 2015. The city fined Forst $850.

In response, Forst alleged the 2015 decision was flawed, because Rockett worked at the City of Vancouver. Orr noted she did not find any proof of bias.

Orr said that because Rockett was able to prove that Dudley had a “propensity to bite,” Forst must pay him $1,120.40 for vet bills, pre-judgment interest and tribunal fees.

