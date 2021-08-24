MacKenzie Camp, a faith-based children’s camp near Enderby, was targeted by vandals on Aug. 20, 2021. (MacKenzie Camp - Facebook)

MacKenzie Camp, a faith-based children’s camp near Enderby, was targeted by vandals on Aug. 20, 2021. (MacKenzie Camp - Facebook)

Vandals target children’s camp near Enderby

RCMP, camp urge anyone with information to come forward

Vandals targeted a faith-based children’s camp on Mabel Lake, east of Enderby.

Buildings and property at MacKenzie Camp were damaged by someone or some people who gained access.

The incident was reported to North Okanagan RCMP Friday, Aug. 20.

“It grieves us to report that MacKenzie Camp has been subject to mischief this summer,” the camp said in a social media post.

And this wasn’t the first time.

In July, organizers said, trespassers “tampered with, broke or made off with camp equipment and made a mess on the climbing wall.”

This latest incident, however, saw trespassers break into Alice Large Lodge and mess up the dining hall, dormitory and kitchen. Spray paint was used in some incidents.

“Volunteers are cleaning up in preparation for the upcoming quilting retreat.”

The camp and RCMP request anyone with information to report it to Const. Allen at 250-838-6818 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: B.C. brings back mask mandate for all indoor public spaces

READ MORE: Masks, vaccination proof needed for B.C. post-secondary gatherings

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New grass fire sparks on Westside Road
Next story
78 homes confirmed damaged in White Rock Lake wildfire in Central Okanagan region

Just Posted

The third annual Rembel Builders Accessible Hunting Trip is looking to bring one individual with a disability along with them in October. (Rempel Builders photo)
Inclusive hunting trip tears down Okanagan disability barriers

View of the White Rock Lake wildfire from the industrial park in Spallumcheen Tuesday, Aug. 24. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
78 homes confirmed damaged in White Rock Lake wildfire in Central Okanagan region

Former Lake Country deputy chief administrative officer Alberto De Feo is no longer associated with the municipality, the district announced in a one-line news release Friday, July 2. (Black Press file photo)
Retired CAO thanks Lake Country

MacKenzie Camp, a faith-based children’s camp near Enderby, was targeted by vandals on Aug. 20, 2021. (MacKenzie Camp - Facebook)
Vandals target children’s camp near Enderby