Vandals target children’s camp near Enderby

RCMP, camp urge anyone with information to come forward

MacKenzie Camp, a faith-based children’s camp near Enderby, was targeted by vandals on Aug. 20, 2021. (MacKenzie Camp - Facebook)

Vandals targeted a faith-based children’s camp on Mabel Lake, east of Enderby.

Buildings and property at MacKenzie Camp were damaged by someone or some people who gained access.

The incident was reported to North Okanagan RCMP Friday, Aug. 20.

“It grieves us to report that MacKenzie Camp has been subject to mischief this summer,” the camp said in a social media post.

And this wasn’t the first time.

In July, organizers said, trespassers “tampered with, broke or made off with camp equipment and made a mess on the climbing wall.”

This latest incident, however, saw trespassers break into Alice Large Lodge and mess up the dining hall, dormitory and kitchen. Spray paint was used in some incidents.

“Volunteers are cleaning up in preparation for the upcoming quilting retreat.”

The camp and RCMP request anyone with information to report it to Const. Allen at 250-838-6818 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leaving a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

