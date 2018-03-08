Kevin Sear’s cube van was stolen from the street outside his Surrey home on Thursday morning, March 8. (submitted photo)

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

SURREY — When it rains, it pours – and right now, it’s pouring for Kevin Sears.

The Surrey man, a survivor of the mass shooting in Las Vegas last fall, had his truck stolen from outside his Fraser Heights-area home on Thursday morning (March 8).

A plumbing and heating contractor, Sears drives a white cube van with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. painted on the side, licence plate 730 3KL.

The 2006 Ford went missing at around 4 a.m., Sears figures.

“I heard something,” he said. “It was parked on the street right in front of my house.

“I’m driving around right now trying to spot it. I have no idea where it might be, and there’s no GPS.… That thing has been around the Lower Mainland for 18 years.”

• READ MORE: Vegas shooting survivor from Surrey retraces steps at concert site, honoured at hockey game, from Feb. 28.

Sears said the truck has been broken into before, but never stolen.

“We have had a couple of vehicles broken into in our neighbourhood, but I’m not sure about whole vehicles stolen,” he said.

“They just want the contents.”

Late last month, Sears found the strength to return to the scene of the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

With his wife and friends, he flew back to Las Vegas, where he was struck by a gunman’s bullet during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival last October, and walked the concert grounds again.

He brought along a custom-made “Vegas Strong” hockey jersey to wear at the Golden Knights’ hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 23, and was honoured on the arena’s big screen during the game.

In Vegas last October, Sears, his wife, Coleen, and another couple were enjoying the music of country musician Jason Aldean when all hell broke loose.

“I dove on top of my wife and another lady nearby, and took a bullet,” he recently recalled. “It probably would have hit either Coleen or the other lady.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man gets 18 years for setting fire that killed wife
Next story
VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal issues statement about India scandal

Just Posted

Sagmoen trial date set for December

Sagmoen, whose charges are split into three separate matters, will appear in court next Oct. 22-23

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe and sound

43-year-old female reported missing Wednesday has been located

Spall crash closes road

Collision north of Vernon not affecting Highway 97 traffic

From sunshine to wet snow

Residents in the Okanagan and Shuswap woke up to falling snow, Thursday morning

Record snowfall year at SilverStar

Vernon ski hill has cumulative base of more than 630 cms of snow

Morning brief: March 8

Headlines from around the Okanagan and Shuswap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canmore Paralympic athlete to lead Canadian team in opening ceremony

The 13-time medalist heading to his fifth Paralympics will be the flag bearer in opening ceremonies

VIDEO: Jaspal Atwal issues statement about India scandal

Convicted criminal’s invitation to Trudeau reception in India created fiasco for federal Liberals

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies stay alive with Bulldog win

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Police ask for help finding fraud suspect

Suspect obtained funds at banks in Salmon Arm and Kelowna

Number of women in tech growing in the Okanagan

Find your passion at the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair March 12

Vegas shooting survivor from B.C. has work truck stolen from outside home

Kevin Sears’ cube van, with Plumbtec Mechanical Inc. lettering, went missing Thursday morning

Home for KGH out of town families gaining steam

JoAnna’s House, for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

Most Read