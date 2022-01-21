Vehicle crash closes Highway 97A south of Enderby

Highway 97A has been closed south of Enderby due to a vehicle crash.
DriveBC reported the closure at 5:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. The crash is located a few kilometres south of Enderby between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, where traffic is blocked off for a four-kilometre stretch.
Emergency vehicles are on scene and an assessment is in progress. Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control.
DriveBC’s next update will come at 7 p.m.
Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
