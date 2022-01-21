Highway 97A has been closed due to a vehicle crash south of Enderby Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. (DriveBC photo)

Vehicle crash closes Highway 97A south of Enderby

The crash took place between Stepney Cross and Canyon roads just before 6 p.m. Friday

Highway 97A has been closed south of Enderby due to a vehicle crash.

DriveBC reported the closure at 5:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. The crash is located a few kilometres south of Enderby between Stepney Cross Road and Canyon Road, where traffic is blocked off for a four-kilometre stretch.

Emergency vehicles are on scene and an assessment is in progress. Drivers are asked to watch for traffic control.

DriveBC’s next update will come at 7 p.m.

