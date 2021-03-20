(BC Hydro photo)

(BC Hydro photo)

Vehicle crash knocks out power for Shuswap residents

Power has been out since 5:30 a.m. Saturday, and crews don’t expect to restore power until 6 p.m.

Shuswap residents in the Turtle Valley area have been without power since 5:30 a.m. today following a motor vehicle incident, and it will likely be a while yet until power is restored.

BC Hydro reports 179 customers are without power east of Skimikin Road and west of Codo road Saturday (March 20).

Crews are on-site but BC Hydro doesn’t expect to get the power back on until 6 p.m. this evening.

No word on the seriousness of the vehicle crash has been released as of 12 p.m. Saturday.

According to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, a road closure is associated with the power outage which leads to the Skimikin Transter Station. The waste transfer station has been forced to close for the day as a result.

The transfer station is scheduled to be open on Sunday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

READ MORE: City wants input on fixing unstable slopes on Salmon Arm’s Lakeshore Road

READ MORE: South Okanagan RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

motor vehicle crashpower outages

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Flames snuffed beside Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Just Posted

West Kelowna fire crews snuffed out patches of flame that ignited on the side of Highway 97 near the west side of William R. Bennett Bridge Saturday, March 20, 2021. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Flames snuffed beside Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Firefighters responded to a grass fire on the West Kelwona side of William R. Bennett Bridge Saturday

(BC Hydro photo)
Vehicle crash knocks out power for Shuswap residents

Power has been out since 5:30 a.m. Saturday, and crews don’t expect to restore power until 6 p.m.

Spring is the season for flowers, new life and rebirth. How much do you know about spring-related facts? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of spring?

As the season is about to begin, test your knowledge of all things spring-related

Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
33 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

There are currently 341 active cases of COVID-19 in the region

On March 28, Jackknife Brewing will launch the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign to raise awareness and funds for the missing and murdered Indigenous women of Canada. (Photo Submitted)
Kelowna brewery launches new beer for Indigenous Brew Day

Jackknife Brewing is launching the Celebrating Sisters Brew Campaign

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

A real 3M respirator, the mask in which many Canadian health care workers use to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 spread in health care settings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Health Canada issues advisory over counterfeit 3M N95 respirators

Since mid-February, authorities have recovered nearly 330,000 fakes from Canadian distributors

People gathered in Centennial Square February 27 to protest COVID-19 restrictions. Another rally is expected March 20. (Black Press Media file photo)
Anti-maskers hold rallies against COVID-19 restrictions across B.C.

Protestors in both Victoria and Vancouver plan to gather from noon to 4 p.m.

BC Ferries vessel Skeena Queen eases into Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island, backdropped by fall colours. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
B.C. Ferries union ‘deeply disappointed’ workers not included on vaccine priority list

Efforts underway to lobby province to prioritize, vaccinate transportation workers

Singh is renewing his pitch to young voters, pledging that an NDP government would cancel up to $20,000 in tuition. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
NDP announces plan to cancel up to $20K in student loan debt per Canadian

If elected leader Jagmeet Singh says he would also freeze federal student loan payments for a time

RCMP are investigation following a midnight car chase and shots fired at officers. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Okanagan RCMP investigating after shots fired at officers in midnight car chase

The RCMP attempted to stop a truck pulling a trailer with a stolen RCMP shortly after midnight

Stock photo from Unsplash.com
Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

Nelson’s Ruth Langevin offers a brief respite from COVID-19 with song

Several Peachland residents gathered to take a stand against clearcut logging to protect the community’s watershed. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Peachland residents stand up against clearcut logging

Twenty-seven other communities in B.C. also held rallies, marches

Oliver’s Venable Theatre. (Venables Theatre Facebook)
South Okanagan town council to consider COVID funds for theatre

Oliver’s council will debate the request for assistance on March 22

Most Read