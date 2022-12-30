A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

A vehicle is seen sitting inside Montana’s restaurant on Highway 97 in Kelowna. (Photo/Jen Zielinski)

Vehicle crashes into Kelowna restaurant on Highway 97

Emergency crews were called to Montana’s restaurant around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 29

Diners at Montana’s restaurant at Highway 97 and Banks Road in Kelowna got a shock when a vehicle crashed into the restaurant on the afternoon of Dec. 29.

A witness to the crash said they saw a vehicle hit the median and fly through the air into the building around 2:40 p.m.

Montana’s staff told Capital News that they heard a loud bang and thought the liquor shelf had smashed, but it was actually a vehicle that crashed inside the restaurant, two tables over from a group of diners. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

The restaurant remained open, but the damaged section was closed and boarded up.

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Penticton father and son break through ice to have their weekly swim
Next story
Highway 97 in Lake Country closed due to crash involving semi-truck

Just Posted

A crash on Highway 97 north in Lake Country involved a transport truck. (Photo/Kelly Lim Craig)
Highway 97 in Lake Country closed due to crash involving semi-truck

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

Megan Prentice (left) and Simone Runyan (right) with the Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake, accept a donation from Flo Ryan with the Coldstream Rate Payers Association. (Maria Besso photo)
Coldstream groups aim to keep Kal Lake sparkling

Former Vernon Vipers goalie Andrew Hammond (right) is interviewed by then Morning Star sports editor after helping win the Vipers win the B.C. Hockey League Fred Page Cup title in 2009. Hammond would backstop the Snakes to their fifth national title that spring in Victoria, blanking the Humboldt Broncos 2-0 in the Royal Bank Cup championship. Hammond, from White Rock, announced his retirement from pro hockey Monday, Dec. 19. (Morning Star - file photo)
Former Vernon Vipers goalie “Hamburglar” calls it a career