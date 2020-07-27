Allcare Chiropractic and Laser on 34th Avenue in downtown Vernon suffered damage Monday morning, July 27, after a vehicle crashed into the building. (Josie Ginn photo)

Vehicle crashes into Vernon chiropractic office

Damage done to window and bricks, along with an outside planter

Dr. Cameron Grant is used to fixing bodies first thing on a Monday, not his building.

The Vernon chiropractor’s Allcare Chiropractic and Laser Solutions office in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into the building early Monday morning, July 27.

A window and bricks were smashed as a result of the crash.

The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for more information.

roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Accidents

