Vehicle crashes into Vernon chiropractic office

Dr. Cameron Grant is used to fixing bodies first thing on a Monday, not his building.
The Vernon chiropractor’s Allcare Chiropractic and Laser Solutions office in the 3100 block of 34th Avenue suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into the building early Monday morning, July 27.
A window and bricks were smashed as a result of the crash.
The Morning Star has reached out to the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP for more information.
