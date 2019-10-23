Vehicle fire blocks southbound lanes of Coquihalla

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle fire on the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Helmer Road, 13 km south of Surrey Lake Summit.
The fire was first reported just after 9 a.m.
A southbound lane is closed while emergency crews are on scene.
Those driving north to Merritt may experience delays.
DriveBC will provide more updates after 2 p.m.
