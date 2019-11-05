Vehicle fire knocked down at gas station in Kelowna

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes while crews directed traffic around the incident

A van was engulfed in flames at the Super Save Gas Station located at 1435 Highway 33 W. (Contributed)

Kelowna crews responded to a van engulfed in flames at the Super Save Gas station on Highway 33 this afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene around 4:50 p.m. to find a van fully involved in flames but were quick to put it out.

According to the van’s owner, the propane-fueled van was being filled with fuel when suddenly it burst into flames.

“When you have large amounts of volatile (substances) in one area, there is a potential for (problem),” said Platoon Captain Kelly Stevens with the Kelowna Fire Department.

“There are a lot of safety precautions at fuel stations, so, fortunately with the quick response of both the workers here and the fire crews we managed to contain it to what you see.”

Fuel pumps and electricity were quickly shut off upon the ignition of the fire, according to Stevens.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Car bursts into flames heading southbound on Highway 97

Stevens said the vehicle is a write-off and it’s likely the gas station will need to be fixed up before reopening as well.

Crews are working to snuff flames coming from a van that looks to have been getting gas. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/aI4qC0kmKZ — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) November 6, 2019

Highway 33 remained closed for about 30 minutes as a safety precaution while crews directed traffic around the incident.

Stevens said that the cause of the fire is unknown at this time but will be investigated. No injuries were reported on the scene.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.