A vehicle fire is causing delays on the Coquihalla.

Two lanes are closed northbound with one lane open due to vehicle fire from Box Canyon Chainup Area to Exit 217, Zopkios (4.5 km).

DriveBC reports heavy congestion.

Southbound lanes are open.

The incident was first reported at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Check back for updates or follow DriveBC.

