View of Larsson Hill from DriveBC camera at 7:25 a.m. on Oct. 21. (Contributed)

Vehicle incident at Larson Hill causing delays up to one hour on Coquihalla

The incident has blocked traffic in both directions

Drivers travelling the Coquihalla this morning should expect major delays.

DriveBC has reported an accident at Larson Hill between Merritt and Hope, which has caused delays up to one hour.

Both lanes are affected and drivers should plan to take alternative routes.

Continue to monitor DriveBC for more updates.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

