Vehicle incident at Larson Hill causing delays up to one hour on Coquihalla

The incident has blocked traffic in both directions

View of Larsson Hill from DriveBC camera at 7:25 a.m. on Oct. 21. (Contributed)

Drivers travelling the Coquihalla this morning should expect major delays.

DriveBC has reported an accident at Larson Hill between Merritt and Hope, which has caused delays up to one hour.

Heads Up – #BCHwy5 – SB vehicle incident at Larson Hill between #MerritBC and #HopeBC– NB now affected also. Expect delays to 1 hour. https://t.co/ojNdQp3ukc @YRBNicola — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 21, 2020

Both lanes are affected and drivers should plan to take alternative routes.

Continue to monitor DriveBC for more updates.

#BCHwy5 – Current views from Larson Hill, Mine Creek and Summit cameras on the #Coquihalla. Know before you go by checking conditions here: https://t.co/RMxy23EsHe and cameras here: https://t.co/UzWismlMfs#ShiftIntoWinter and safe travels! pic.twitter.com/aa1Xkc5Dxa — DriveBC (@DriveBC) October 21, 2020

