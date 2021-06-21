Vehicle incident closes Highway 3 east of Osoyoos

Drive BC says to avoid the area until the road is clear

Highway 3 is closed in both directions east of Osoyoos due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred near Black Tail Road, 13 kilometres east of Osoyoos.

No detour is available and it is not known when the highway will reopen.

An assessment is currently in progress. DriveBC says to avoid the area entirely until the road is cleared.

**CLOSED** #BCHwy3 at Black Tail Rd east of #OsoyoosBC is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident. There is no detour available at this time. Assessment is in progress. Avoid the area. @DriveBC @DriveBC_TOK @TranBC pic.twitter.com/kersAW1urF — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) June 21, 2021





