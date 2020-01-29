Vehicle stop in Kamloops leads to seizure of substantial amount of drugs

—Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man may face charges after police say they found “a substantial amount of illicit drugs” during a vehicle stop on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Valleyview.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties stopped the driver at 9 p.m. after an officer spotted a woman attempting to get out of the vehicle while it was moving. She said an officer spotted a container filled with what appeared to be drugs in the driver’s pocket and, later, found a knife in his possession.

“When the officer went to the vehicle, he found bear spray in plain sight,” Shelkie said. “A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia, a stolen laptop and approximately 303 grams of illicit drugs believed to be fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.”

Shelkie said the suspected drugs have been sent for analysis and a report has been sent to a prosecutor for charge approval.

The name of the 34-year-old has not been made public.

