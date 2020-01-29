Vehicle stop in Kamloops leads to seizure of substantial amount of drugs

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charges are pending

  • Jan. 29, 2020 1:30 p.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

A Kamloops man may face charges after police say they found “a substantial amount of illicit drugs” during a vehicle stop on Saturday, Jan. 25, in Valleyview.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said Mounties stopped the driver at 9 p.m. after an officer spotted a woman attempting to get out of the vehicle while it was moving. She said an officer spotted a container filled with what appeared to be drugs in the driver’s pocket and, later, found a knife in his possession.

“When the officer went to the vehicle, he found bear spray in plain sight,” Shelkie said. “A search of the vehicle yielded drug paraphernalia, a stolen laptop and approximately 303 grams of illicit drugs believed to be fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and cocaine.”

Shelkie said the suspected drugs have been sent for analysis and a report has been sent to a prosecutor for charge approval.

The name of the 34-year-old has not been made public.

READ MORE: Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Just Posted

Missing Vernon man located

Friends, family report Vernon hotel manager Jay Rosenberger has been found

JustIN: Vernon-born artist teases new tune with mom

Justin J. Moore Music is releasing a new duet starring opera singer mom for a good cause

Industrial hub could create 1,000 jobs in Coldstream

Restoration Lands leasing out portions of industrial land a resource to region, mayor says

Compost comeback in Vernon

City of Vernon councillors approve $27K Compost Bin Pilot Program Phase two

Vernon Panthers take top spot at Southridge charity tournament

Senior girls basketbal team goes 3-0 at Southridge KFACE Klassic

Feds preparing plane to fly Canadians out of Wuhan, once China gives OK

160 Canadians have asked for help to leave province at centre of coronavirus outbreak

Police search north of Williams Lake prompts warning to residents to stay inside

Officers also warn drivers near Lynes Creek Road not to pick up pedestrians

Kamloops brothers arrested for each allegedly stealing excavators

Police arrest siblings on successive days; each has been charged with possession of stolen property

60% of Canadian workers would take a pay cut for better mental health support: survey

Survey found 77% of workers would leave for better wellness initiatives

Runaway rail car reported on same B.C. train line as fatal 2019 derailment

CP Rail confirmed the incident happened on Jan. 14.

Southern resident orca L41 considered missing and feared dead

The orca was last spotted in August 2019 when photographed in western Strait of Juan de Fuca

Highway 1 to close near Revelstoke for avalanche control

Road is expected to close between 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

‘I am so sorry’: Stolen Baby Bear statue reunited with Mama, Papa Bear in B.C. town

Culprit left it near the Henry Road roundabout in Chemainus with a note attached

‘Critically low’ caribou population prompts wolf cull in the Chilcotin

Itcha-Ilgachuz herd numbers down to 385, from 2,800 in 2003

Most Read