Lone vehicle landed on its roof after veering off Highway 97 this morning between Vernon and Lake Country. (Barry Gerding/Morning Star)

An accident on Highway 97 south of Coldstream this morning left one vehicle upside down on an embankment of snow and ice.

A car headed northbound on Highway 97 slid off the road, landing on its roof, at about 8 a.m.

Police at the scene said a passing motorist stopped to assist the lone occupant of the vehicle to crawl out and transfer the driver to a safer location.

