One woman was looked after by ambulance following the crash in Kelowna

Crash at Banks and Enterprise (Photo - Jen Zielinski)

A two-vehicle collison is blocking the Enterprise Way northbound lanes at Banks Road.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Thurdsay evening.

A blue pickup truck and silver car appeared to have crashed in the middle of the intersection.

The airbag deployed in the car. The car sustained front-end damage while the truck was damaged on the left side.

One woman was looked at by paramedics.

Traffic is slow going south on Banks and east on Enterprise.

READ MORE: Newest Kelowna millionaire eyes first trip outside Canada

car accident