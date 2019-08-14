Vernon beauty crowned Miss Royalty International 2020

Vernon’s Samantha Sewell represented Canada proudly at the Miss Royalty International 2020 in Milwaukee, Wis., this Sunday. And today, she came home with another title and crown to add to her growing collection.

“It hasn’t fully sunken in yet,” Sewell said. “It’s amazing. I dropped on stage.”

“When they called my name, my knees buckled and I collapsed to the floor,” the youngest Miss Royalty International winner said. “Miss Wisconsin had to pick me up.”

READ MORE: Sewell wins her 5th title in 3 years

READ MORE: Sewell crowned top teen

As a national ambassador for Live Out Loud Charity—an anti-bullying and suicide prevention charity—Sewell understands the importance of spreading the message.

She herself has experienced bullying first hand. Sewell said she has been bullied for years due to having speech impediments and that made school a struggle.

But things have changed for the young 21-year-old.

“I get to use this title for a year,” she said. “I hope to inspire anyone who has been told they can’t do something and be a voice for the voiceless.”

Not only did she win the overall prize, she also claimed top prize in a couple of other categories, including fashion model and gowns.

“I had to buy more suitcases because I couldn’t fit all of my prizes in mine,” she said.

Now that she is home in Vernon, Sewell can’t wait to kick up her feet, relax, listen to music and sleep.

Next up, Sewell said she is looking forward to travelling to New York in September to walk in fashion week.

READ MORE: Man that named Revelstoke Dam as potential terrorist target may be released

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.