Vernon School District will host a public forum March 5 at Vernon Secondary School to discuss the health concerns surrounding vaping among youth. (Photo contributed)

Vernon blowing down myths of vaping

Talk targets teens who use e-cigarettes and cannabis

Show a student a cigarette and most will turn up their nose in disgust against the cancer-causing addiction.

But a new trend, targeting youth with fruity flavours, is becoming the norm at local high schools.

Vape pens are a growing concern in the Vernon School District, along with pot.

So the school district will bring Dr. Marvin Krank to Vernon Secondary for a free public presentation Tuesday, March 5, 7 p.m., called Challenging New Trends in Substance Use in Youth: Vaping and Cannabis legalization.

“Good kids get caught up in this,” explained Doug Rogers, the school district’s substance abuse prevention counsellor. “Believing the non-reality that it’s safe, or safer.

“When you add sweet flavours to it, like bubblegum, the kids enjoy it and they don’t see any downside.”

Vapes and e-cigarettes are largely aimed at youth, said Krank.

“They’re not trying to get me smoking again,” he said.

In fact, he says kids are starting as early as Grade 6, and sometimes younger.

Krank, a UBCO professor of psychology with a cognition and substance use lab, points to research that vaping is even harder to quit than cigarettes.

“We know there’s a lot of nicotine in them,” said Krank. “So we’re seeing a big rise in nicotine use rise with all of this.”

In fact, cigarette use has increased as vapes are largely expensive, therefore once addicted, some move onto cigarettes as they are more accessible, he explained.

But even those who stick to vapes are at a great health risk.

“It’s a form of poison,” said Rogers. “This one scares me the most.”

See: Letter: The dangers of vaping and e-cigarettes

Krank adds: “Just the cardiovascular effects of nicotine is something to be concerned about, plus there’s suspicion that it can lead to popcorn lung and other things.”

And it isn’t just a Vernon problem.

“This is an epidemic in North America,” said Rogers, adding that kids can easily access vapes and juice online as well as through parents who also believe it is better than smoking cigarettes.

“Do you think it’s a good idea to be sucking anything into your lungs?” he questioned.

Meanwhile school administration and district staff are tasked with enforcement while youth are at school.

“It’s off school property because that’s the law. If we as the adults don’t enforce it we get fined,” said Rogers, who spends a significant part of his day dealing with vaping, something he never had to deal with six years ago.

“It’s frustrating.”

See: City has updated smoking and vaping bylaws in Vernon

“But that’s not why we do it, we do it because we want to help protect the health of the kids.”

The legalization of cannabis is another area that schools are struggling with.

There are a few misconceptions. Basically none of them are good for kids

Krank will share some of the age-related risks of cannabis use, as well as e-cigarettes.

He will also talk about the misleading ways that drug use is cast and suggest how parents can keep informed and help their kids make healthier choices.

See also: Drug talk comes to elementary school

This presentation is free to the public and pre-registration is not required.

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Just Posted

Vernon blowing down myths of vaping

Talk targets teens who use e-cigarettes and cannabis

Family with Vernon ties warns of dog danger after child bitten at Calgary party

*WARNING*: This story contains graphic images of a dog bite

March madness at SilverStar

The first annual Seismic Mountain Festival also kicks off March 22.

Okanagan Shuswap weather: Environment Canada has a lot of snow warnings, so get ready to shovel

Expect cold and snow ahead.

Coldstream swimmer part of Canadian championship

Meredith Levorson helped UBC Thunderbirds win second straight U Sports CIS women’s swim title

Vernon students “Cook it, Try it, Like it”

Hillview Elementary grade 4/5 class learn about healthy eating through a Food Action Society initiative.

Scheer calls on Trudeau to resign over SNC-Lavalin affair

Statement follows day of testimony from former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould

Compliments chicken nuggets recalled due to salmonella risk

CFIA says product was sold nationally

Appeal decision for Calgary couple convicted of murder in diabetic son’s death

Witnesses at their trial testified the boy was so neglected that he weighed 37 pounds

Okanagan School of the Arts may cease operations

Board says it’s unable to raise monetary support to continue, may terminate Shatford lease

Mexico threw Canada ‘under the bus,’ Liberal MP tells Mexican minister

The side deal between the U.S. and Mexico appeared to blindside the Trudeau government

VIDEO: Wilson-Raybould says she got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Former justice minister finally gets chance to ‘speak her truth’

Big White hosts international ski championships in 2020

The World Airline Ski Championships come to the Okanagan

Air Canada signs loyalty program partnership deal with American Express

The deal will allow American Express membership rewards customers in Canada

Most Read