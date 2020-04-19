Vernon bottle depot set to reopen

Chasers Bottle Depot, in Vernon’s north end, has announced via Facebook it will reopen for business Monday, April 20. (Google photo)

Vernon-based Chasers Bottle Depot has announced on its Facebook page it will re-open for business Monday, April 20.

The depot will be open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We would like to thank you all for your patience and understanding throughout these trying times,” said the bottle depot on its page. “We closed March 20 in support of our frontline workers, as well as to protect our staff, their families and our customers to keep this community safe.”

The post says staff has been preparing for Monday, setting out physical distancing protocols.

“Realizing this will be challenging, and it may take a while to work out the kinks, once again we ask for your patience and we will do our absolute best to get you in and out safely,” said Chasers.

“Please be courteous to our staff as well as other customers. If you do not want to sort and just want to donate your bottles, please keep The Food Bank and Upper Room Mission in mind.”

One other North Okanagan depot is open, according to its website.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Return-It Depot says it’s open Monday to Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interior Freight and Bottle Depot in Vernon, along with bottle depots in Lumby and Enderby, remain closed, according to their websites, due to COVID-19.

