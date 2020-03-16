Marten Brewing Co. will temporarily be shutting its doors amid growing COVID-19 concerns. (Marten Brewing Co. photo)

Vernon brewery closes temporarily amid COVID-19

Another business is shutting its doors to protect patrons, staff

Marten Brewing Co. is closing its doors in downtown Vernon amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The brewery will closed until further notice, the popular dining spot said in a social media post.

“Marten Brewing Co. will be closed for a few days in this time of uncertainty,” the post said. “We have chosen to make this a proactive initiative to help reign in the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The staff said they’re looking forward to re-opening when more clear direction is given by the province and proper health authorities.

Marten will update its Facebook and Google listing with any updates.

READ MORE: North Okanagan spring sports take precautionary steps

READ MORE: B.C. dentists to suspend all elective, non-essential dental work due to COVID-19

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Borders, cases, bans: What you need to know about Canada and B.C.’s COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Vernon brewery closes temporarily amid COVID-19

Another business is shutting its doors to protect patrons, staff

UPDATE: COVID concerns on high for Enderby man with cancer

Otherwise healthy 43 year old diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer

Vernon gyms sweat decision to close

A few facilities closing while others keeping fitness on track

Vernon Library closes amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

North Okanagan spring sports take precautionary steps

Minor lacrosse, baseball, soccer and rugby activities either canceled or on-hold due to COVID-19

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Ski season at Big White comes to an early close due to COVID-19

Resort ceased its operations on March 16 for the remainder of the season

COVID-19 beginning to take a toll on local business in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna Association encourages Kelowna businesses to cancel events over 50 people

COVID-19: City of Kelowna taking precautions for residents, staff, says mayor

‘… Be vigilant but also remember the risk is low if you take the necessary precautions,’ Basran said

Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees have become Canadians

COVID-19: Two Okanagan ski hills remain open

While others have closed their ski operations, at least temporarily, as of… Continue reading

Canada’s main stock index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Most Read