Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019. A Vernon business owner was among those who died in the crash. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

Vernon father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Vernon business owner Chunming Wang, 47, was among those aboard the Nairobi-bound flight that crashed within minutes of takeoff in Addis Ababa Sunday.

Wang, who has owned Big O Tires in Vernon since 2015, boarded the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet flight ET302 Sunday, headed to Nairobi, Kenya. The purpose of this trip was to gather his final paperwork to complete the immigration process in Canada. The final step for his family to become Canadian Permanent Residents required him to travel to Kenya, where Wang had once lived, and bring back a criminal background check.

He never made it. Wang was among the 157 individuals (18 of whom being Canadians) who didn’t survive.

His family is currently in Ethiopia and declined an interview at this time.

Related: Ethiopian Airlines says analysis of flight recorders begins

Related: Anguished families of Ethiopian plane crash victims find nothing to bury

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
No one hurt in helicopter rollover near Blue River, B.C.
Next story
Positions not all filled on Summerland Chamber board

Just Posted

Vernon father among 157 killed in Ethiopia plane crash

Chunming Wang, 47, owned Big O Tires in Vernon

Fire destroys home belonging to North Okanagan woman under BC SPCA investigation

No one was injured in the fire near Vernon

Wood heating workshop returns to Coldstream

The free event is offered on Tuesday, March 26 from 7-9 p.m. at the Coldstream Women’s Institute Hall.

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Vernon neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather watch: Sunny skies for everyone

From Kelowna to Salmon Arm, the skies will be filled with sunshine for the next week

VIDEO: New Zealand mosque shooter brandished white supremacist iconography

Material posted online by the killer resembles meme-heavy hate speech

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Quebec City mosque shooter ‘very affected’ by New Zealand massacre

Lawyers for Alexandre Bissonnette say he is not looking for his acts to be imitated

B.C. police step up patrols at mosques after New Zealand shooting massacre

A total of 49 people were killed after attacks at two mosques in Christchurch

Positions not all filled on Summerland Chamber board

Board, which represents 700 businesses, still has two vacancies

Da Silva Vineyards and Winery raising money for Penticton youth centre

Winery accepting donations instead of tasting fees during month of March

Rock show in the South Okanagan cancelled

Western Canadian leg of rock show cancelled, including in Penticton at South Okanagan Events Centre

Quebec City Muslim worshippers condemn fatal New Zealand mosque attacks

Police in many cities across the country said they were stepping up patrols around places of worship

Summerland firefighter to compete in national curling tournament

Canadian Firefighters Curling Association championships will be held in Kelowna this weekend

Most Read