Vernon Cactus Club rumour sticky

Not true: word of the restaurant chain coming to downtown Vernon gained a ton of social media steam

Commercial outlets, government office, but no Cactus Club restaurant with rooftop patio for the former Vernon Liquidation World/Woolworth’s buidling on the corner of 33rd Street and 30th Avenue, as a hot Facebook rumour suggested Sunday. (Photos - submitted)

It’s a rumour that gained a lot of traction.

But it appears it’s just that: a rumour.

Word spread on Facebook Sunday, courtesy of a Vernon resident’s post on a community forum page that a popular restaurant franchise was coming to the heart of downtown Vernon.

“I just saw the rendering and plans for the new Cactus Club in Vernon,” said the poster. “It’s going in at the old Woolworth’s/Liquidation World (corner of 30th Avenue and 33rd Street). The rooftop patio is so perfect. This is going to be the busiest place in Vernon. Parkade going in at the old (Royal Canadian) Legion (directly behind the building heading north).”

As of Sunday night, eight pages of comments had been received on the post, which has since been removed.

Vernon realtor Ken McCluskey, working closely with Vancouver realtor Cushman and Wakefield to lease out the property, said the post is fiction.

“It’s just a rumour,” said McCluskey. “No. It doesn’t make any sense to me. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a rumour.”

The Morning Star sent a Facebook message to the poster asking for comment. There had been no reply as of Monday night.

A drawing submitted to the City of Vernon shows the old store having commercial storefront along 30th Avenue and, as McCluskey confirmed Monday, there’s a firm lease in place for a federal government office on the front easterly portion of the building, some 4,000 square feet.



