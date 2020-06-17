Auctioneer Paul Bielby takes bids on art pieces during the Caetani Centre’s main fundraiser, Splash of Red, at the centre. This year’s ninth annual event will go ahead but will be a virtual online auction due to COVID-19. (Don Weixl photo contributed by Caetani Centre)

Vernon Caetani fundraiser going virtual in 2020

Ninth annual Caetani Centre Splash of Red set for virtual online auction Thursday, Aug. 13

One popular Vernon fundraiser is moving to an online version in 2020.

The Caetani Centre’s Splash of Red will take place Thursday, Aug. 13, at 5:30 p.m., but instead of guests showing up at the centre on Pleasant Valley Road for its main fundraiser, this year’s ninth annual event will be virtual due to COVID-19.

“We’re still figuring out the kinds but we are going online,” said Shaughnessy Barker, Caetani Centre event assistant. “We will be holding the auction online.”

Previous Splash of Red events have included a family-style dinner, music and entertainment and a live art auction. A Splash of Red is an Italian-themed evening with suggested attire being one of casual elegance with the colours black, white, and, of course, a splash of red.

Auctioneer Paul Bielby will be back to showcase pieces by some of the Okanagan’s best local artists.

The centre is inviting interested people to go its website, www.caetani.org, and click the RSVP link if you plan to attend, or call 250-275-1525.

