Vernon Canada Day festivities schedule released

Events begin in Polson Park Sunday at 10 a.m.

Celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday in Vernon Sunday with a family fun day in Polson Park.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society has released the schedule of events set for the annual day of fun and frivolity in the park.

“The July 1 activities will kick off in the park at 10 a.m., with the official opening ceremonies and cake cutting starting at 1 p.m.,” said society president David Frost. “We are excited to announce extreme motocross, ATV rides and a freestyle skateboard competition is back again, and new this year will be the first annual bicycle and scooter decorating contest and parade.”

“We also have a fantastic line up of stage events as well as food vendors, a dunk tank, mini golf, military display by the BC Dragoons and carnival games presented by Emmanuel Baptist Church.”

Frost paid special thanks to Dump Runz, Black and McDonald, Olympia Cycle and Ski, Vernon Volkswagen, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, Okanagan Restoration Services, and Brown’s Social House whose generous community-minded support enable events like this to continue.

Below is the official Canada Day in Polson Park entertainment schedule:

Stage 1

10 a.m. — Sadok Ukrainian Dancers

11 a.m. — Armonia

11:45 a.m. – Chinese Rejoicing Team

12:15 p.m. – Kids bike parade

12:45 p.m. — Kalamalka Highland Pipe Band

1 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies: Colour Party, dignitaries, speeches

1:15 p.m. — Singing of O’ Canada (Shaughnessy Rose) in English and French (cake cutting, Stage 2)

1:45 p.m. — Shaughnessy Rose

2:30 p.m. — Fiddler and the Keys (Old Time Music, Dance)

3:30 p.m. — Lief David, Magician

Field

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. – Dump Runz dunk tank with special guests

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — ATV, dirt bike and off-road vehicle static displays on the east end of the track

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Mini golf

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Extreme motocross demonstrations with Reagan Sieg

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Vernon ATV Club with a special course geared up to give rides to kids in a side

by side train.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Special Canada Day skateboard competition sponsored by Okanagan Skate Co. and Primitive Canada with other special sponsors to be announced. Check with Okanagan Skate Co. for further details.

Canada Day festivities will close with the annual fireworks display, set for 10:30 p.m., at Kin Beach. A flyover and group skydive are set to be held at 9:15 p.m.

Established in 2016 the North Okanagan Canada Day Society is a not-for-profit organization specializing in creating an unforgettable Canada Day celebration for the citizens of the North Okanagan.