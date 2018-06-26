Vernon Canada Day festivities schedule released

Events begin in Polson Park Sunday at 10 a.m.

Celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday in Vernon Sunday with a family fun day in Polson Park.

The North Okanagan Canada Day Society has released the schedule of events set for the annual day of fun and frivolity in the park.

“The July 1 activities will kick off in the park at 10 a.m., with the official opening ceremonies and cake cutting starting at 1 p.m.,” said society president David Frost. “We are excited to announce extreme motocross, ATV rides and a freestyle skateboard competition is back again, and new this year will be the first annual bicycle and scooter decorating contest and parade.”

“We also have a fantastic line up of stage events as well as food vendors, a dunk tank, mini golf, military display by the BC Dragoons and carnival games presented by Emmanuel Baptist Church.”

Frost paid special thanks to Dump Runz, Black and McDonald, Olympia Cycle and Ski, Vernon Volkswagen, Pinnacle Renewable Energy, Okanagan Restoration Services, and Brown’s Social House whose generous community-minded support enable events like this to continue.

Below is the official Canada Day in Polson Park entertainment schedule:

Stage 1

10 a.m. — Sadok Ukrainian Dancers

11 a.m. — Armonia

11:45 a.m. – Chinese Rejoicing Team

12:15 p.m. – Kids bike parade

12:45 p.m. — Kalamalka Highland Pipe Band

1 p.m. – Opening Ceremonies: Colour Party, dignitaries, speeches

1:15 p.m. — Singing of O’ Canada (Shaughnessy Rose) in English and French (cake cutting, Stage 2)

1:45 p.m. — Shaughnessy Rose

2:30 p.m. — Fiddler and the Keys (Old Time Music, Dance)

3:30 p.m. — Lief David, Magician

Field

11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. – Dump Runz dunk tank with special guests

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — ATV, dirt bike and off-road vehicle static displays on the east end of the track

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Mini golf

11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Extreme motocross demonstrations with Reagan Sieg

10 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Vernon ATV Club with a special course geared up to give rides to kids in a side

by side train.

1 p.m. – 3 p.m. — Special Canada Day skateboard competition sponsored by Okanagan Skate Co. and Primitive Canada with other special sponsors to be announced. Check with Okanagan Skate Co. for further details.

Canada Day festivities will close with the annual fireworks display, set for 10:30 p.m., at Kin Beach. A flyover and group skydive are set to be held at 9:15 p.m.

Established in 2016 the North Okanagan Canada Day Society is a not-for-profit organization specializing in creating an unforgettable Canada Day celebration for the citizens of the North Okanagan.

Previous story
B.C., Ottawa sign nearly $1-billion housing agreement
Next story
City of Vernon supports former hotel site for cultural facility

Just Posted

Vernon councillor dies suddenly

Bob Spiers dies Monday after having served at a regular council meeting, at age 71

Good Samaritans turn in cash found in Coldstream

RCMP looking for rightful owners to money lost in dog park

City of Vernon supports former hotel site for cultural facility

Greater Vernon Museum, Vernon Public Art Gallery, would be housed at former Coldstream Hotel site

Vernon Winter Carnival staying put in city-owned office

Society granted extension as it searches for new facility following eviction notice slated for fall

Power outage affects Mabel Lake water

System users asked to reduce water use; power outage affecting Westshore, Killiney Beach systems

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

Vernon Canada Day festivities schedule released

Events begin in Polson Park Sunday at 10 a.m.

Lumby author makes fantasy debut

Awakening Arorus is the first in K.M. Lapointe’s The Clann Destayy Chronicles

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Most Read