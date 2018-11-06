Staff at Vernon’s Creekside Landing care facility celebrate as they receive $20,000 from the province to buy new safety equipment. (Photo submitted)

Vernon care home receives provincial cash

Creekside Landing pockets $20,000 from province to purchase new safety equipment

Vernon’s Creekside Landing is one of 88 care homes across British Columbia to receive funding to purchase new safety equipment.

The investment is part of the Seniors Safety and Quality Improvement Program (or SSQIP) initiative.

Creekside Landing will receive $20,000 of the total $2.6 million in provincial funding announced by Minister of Health Adrian Dix in Vancouver in August.

“All seniors, including seniors in residential care, deserve safe, comfortable environments,” said Dix. “And people who work with seniors need the tools to make that happen. Updating equipment in residential care homes throughout our province is one of the actions the government is taking to support the health, safety and well-being of seniors and their care teams throughout B.C.”

RELATED: Creekside has talent

SSQIP is managed by BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA), who process applications from all residential care homes that receive public funding for new equipment intended to improve safety and quality of life for residents. Top equipment requests include bed lifts and slings, mattresses, and beds.

Oversight of SSQIP is provided by representatives from the Ministry of Health, BCCPA, Denominational Health Association and SafeCare BC. Approved applicants may receive up to $500 for each publicly-funded resident.

“Safe and reliable beds, lifts and slings – each of these things can go a long way in improving the day to day life for seniors with mobility issues,” said Anne Kang, Parliamentary secretary for seniors. “We look forward to continuing this important work with our partners.”

“The new purchases made by care homes will contribute greatly towards improving quality of life for seniors and worker safety,” added BCCPA CEO Daniel Fontaine. “BCCPA welcomes this investment and will continue working with its partners to strengthen the delivery of seniors care in B.C.

In addition to bed and mattress purchases, care homes are investing in new shower chairs, tubs, mobility equipment (such as floor and ceiling lifts), lighting and visual aids, sensory rooms, music therapy and ergonomic furniture. Preventative and urgent response systems are also funded to promote both resident and employee safety.

Applications for a second round of funding opened on Aug. 28, 2018. Up to $2 million in funding will be allocated during this period.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain
Next story
Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Just Posted

97-year-old Vernon veteran proudly displays 100-year-old Union Jack

Roy Shopland inherited the flag his mom brought to Canada when she emigrated from England in 1918.

Vernon care home receives provincial cash

Creekside Landing pockets $20,000 from province to purchase new safety equipment

North Okanagan municipalities swear in councils

Mayors get right to work in North Okanagan, making committee appointments

Vernon restaurant welcomes artist’s paintings

Neil Erickson’s work is on display at Intermezzo Restaurant and Wine Cellar

Vernon drops in magazine’s most dangerous cities ranking

Vernon is now No. 24, down from last year’s No. 9

Your morning news in 90: Nov. 6, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

PHOTOS: 2018 Treat Trail a success

Over 60 downtown businesses gave out candies to children dressed in costume Halloween afternoon.

North Zone Kings go big

Rep hockey weekend roundup

Korol drains 24 for UBCO Heat

Bobcats sweep Canada West twinbill

Suspect in Kamloops shootout with Mounties expected to enter pleas

Shane Caron faces numerous charges, including four counts of attempted murder.

Feds unveil long-promised anti-poverty law

Goal is to lower poverty rates by 20 per cent from 2015 levels by the end of 2020

Hockey league adopts B.C.-wide mental health program

MindRight will establish peer-to-peer support person for each team

Canadian trial to compare cannabis and fentanyl in relieving chronic pain

Firm says data needed to support claim that cannabis may help cut use of fentanyl when treating pain

Bluegrass tunes to rock Vernon’s Record City

It’s a soulful blend of indie rock, bluegrass and country.

Most Read