The Greater Vernon Chamber is hosting a virtual Business After 5 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, between 5-7 p.m. (File)

Vernon Chamber goes digital for Business after 5

Take a tour through a virtual office and join in different video chat rooms

Local entrepreneurs and business folk don’t have to miss out on its regular Business after 5 meeting through the Greater Vernon Chamber, albeit this one will look a bit different.

The Chamber’s May BA5 meeting will be hosted and sponsored by Rob Raybould, a business broker with Business Finders Canada, who has created the virtual experience for participants.

The ongoing and rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic has prevented groups to gather face-to-face, but the chamber along with businesses have quickly adapted to maintain a sense of normalcy through use of technology and virtual meetings.

“Because of the current situation, we are mandated to be separated but that doesn’t mean we can’t keep connected,” the chamber wrote in its invitation.

Members who register for the event will be sent a link to join a virtual office space ready to be explored. Visitors can pop into different rooms in the virtual office and video chat with other attendees.

The event, slated for May 12 from 5-7 p.m., falls on #TakeOutTuesday, and the chamber is encouraging its virtual visitors to order takeout or delivery from their favourite local eatery.

“The good news is you won’t have to carry your plate around with you.”

For more information, visit vernonchamber.ca/events.

