Vernon chamber joins national movement to support local

RBC to donate 5-cents per action online in Canada United campaign Aug. 28-30

Vernon’s Chamber of Commerce has boosted its means to support local by joining Canada United.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce announced its teamed up with the national movement to support local businesses in communities across the country Tuesday, Aug. 25, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the campaign, RBC has brought together more than 50 of the country’s leading brands, business associations and the national chamber network to rally Canadians to show local businesses some love.

“Businesses of all sizes employ our friends, neighbours and family, and they contribute to our sports teams, special events and charities,” chamber president Krystin Kempton said.

“COVID-19 has created challenges for businesses in the North Okanagan and we need to continue to support entrepreneurs who create jobs, drive innovation and generate wealth for our community,” she said. “They will play an integral role in helping the region bounce back and Canada United recognizes their efforts.”

Vernonites and all Canadians are encouraged to join the movement by buying from and dining at local establishments during the Canada United weekend Aug. 28-30.

Canadians are also encouraged to watch videos online at GoCanadaUnited.ca, like posts from @GoCanadaUnited on social media and share support using the hashtag #CanadaUnited.

RBC will contribute five cents — up to the maximum contribution of $2 million — for each action mentioned above. Total funds contributed will support the new Canada United Small Business Relief Fund.

The fund will provide small businesses with grants of up to $5,000 to cover expenses related to personal protective equipment, renovations to accommodate re-opening guidelines and developing or improving e-commerce capabilities.

Small business owners who are interested in the program can visit vernonchamber.ca/canada-united to learn more about grant application details, including eligibility criteria and to apply.

“By bringing together government, business associations and corporate Canada, we are looking to start a movement to get Canadians to buy local and support businesses across the country. We are genuinely excited by the energy all of our partners are bringing to this effort,” said Neil McLaughlin, group head of personal and commercial banking with RBC.

