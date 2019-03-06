Vernon Chamber’s Spring Expo ready to attract all

There is absolutely something for everyone at the inaugural Spring Expo.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s community showcase takes place at the new Kal Tire Place North Friday, March 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response and we will have more than 60 exhibitors on site, everything from commercial businesses and non-profits to government agencies,” said Dione Chambers, Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce general manager.

Among the participating exhibitors are The Rise Golf, SilverStar Mountain Resort, True Leaf Pet, Okanagan College, Lake City Casino, Just For You Spa and Salon, Value Village, 123 Artful, Cheers Okanagan Tours, O’Keefe Ranch, the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Society, Bannister GM, Vernon Christian School, Planet Bee and Predator Ridge.

Climb aboard a 40-foot-long Ebus, pick up cookies from the Girl Guides or learn more about employment services from the North Okanagan Friendship Centre and Community Futures. And if you want to know what is happening in your community, check out the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan booths.

“Spring Expo is geared towards North Okanagan residents of all ages, and we are offering something for every interest, including financial institutions, travel agencies, several retirement living facilities and a range of great products and services,” said Chambers.

And if mom and dad are looking to keep the kids busy, Spring Expo is the place to be. On Friday night, there is a bouncy castle and Vernon Public Art Gallery activities, while on Saturday, the fun ramps up with a bouncy castle, a climbing wall, princesses, Kiki the Eco Elf, the Bug Guys and the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

On Friday night, stop by the Vernon Vipers booth before the Snakes hit the ice for playoff action in the main arena. Go Vipers go.

“The chamber is all about business and our business is the community that we call home. There’s no better way to welcome spring than by bringing all of our friends and neighbours together. We look forward to seeing you at Spring Expo,” said Chambers.

More details on Spring Expo are available at https://www.vernonchamber.ca/events/details/spring-expo-3412.

