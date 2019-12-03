Vernon church event shines bright

Emmanuel Baptist Church presents Bethlehem Star for the 11th straight year Dec. 6-8

One weekend, every December, a Vernon church transforms into the Palestinian town of Bethlehem.

For 10 years Emmanuel Baptist Church, at the top of 34th Street at 15th Avenue, along with 250 volunteers, has been delighting Vernon residents with Bethlehem Star, a re-enactment of the Palestinian town of Bethlehem some 2,000 years ago.

Each Year more than 3,000 people are in attendance and this year would welcome even more to the three-evening event.

READ MORE: Bethlehem Star shines bright in Vernon

You’ll find the Bethlehem Market full of 20+ stalls where you can interact with the shop keepers of the era, be encouraged to try your skills at sword fighting by the local centurions, enjoy a short drama, Christmas carols and, of course, cookies and hot cocoa.

This is a free family-friendly event for everyone. Simply follow the ‘Star’ in the sky and start your Christmas celebrations.

Bethlehem Star at Emmanuel Baptist Church runs Friday, Dec. 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, from 3-7 p.m.

