Kunal Chander, Bean To Cup manager, shares his good vibes through latte art and the coffeehouse’s food drive initiative June 26. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Vernon coffeehouse launches food drive after break-in

Non-perishable food donations accepted for free medium coffee at Bean To Cup

A local business has turned a break and enter into an opportunity to support the community.

Kunal Chander, manager of Bean To Cup, said that the coffee shop on 27th Street was broken into recently.

“It was scary walking in here,” Chander said, adding that it was the first break in. “There were a few things they could have grabbed.”

Minor damage occurred in the incident. However, Chander said, the television was left on the main floor and food was the only thing missing.

“Maybe they didn’t come here for the food, but they took it,” Chander said.

As a result of the food theft, Chander has started a summer-long donation campaign where people who bring in a non-perishable food item receive a free medium coffee. Those non-perishable food items will then be donated to the Salvation Army food bank, the Upper Room Mission or other local food drives.

“I was like, ‘OK, what can I do to make people aware and give out my good vibes,’” Chander said. “If these guys have an opportunity to get some food, maybe they won’t (continue to break into shops.) When you’ve eaten, you can actually make better decisions.”

Chander hopes the food drive will help so those in need don’t feel they have to resort to illegal means.

“At the end of the day, I just want to make sure I’m doing my part.”

